Ducks vs Flyers PREVIEW: The NHL’s Most Random Rivalry

GAME #2

Philadelphia Flyers @ Anaheim Ducks

Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Time: 7PM, 1900hrs Pacific Time

TV: Prime, NBCSP

Radio: AM 830

The Ducks are coming off of a thrilling comeback victory at the expense of the Arizona Coyotes and will look to keep the good start to the season going when the Philadelphia Flyers wrap up their California trip.

The Flyers started the season on Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. Wayne Simmonds recorded a hat trick, with two of his three goals on the night coming on the power play. Philadelphia finished that game 3/5 on the power play, with Jordan Weal also scoring on the man advantage. However, Philadelphia took six penalties in that game, and San Jose was able to capitalize twice on their power play opportunities.

Philadelphia then moved on to play the second half of their back-to-backs against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. This game did not go as well for them. They were shut out by Jonathan Quick (ugh), and even though they outshot the Kings 35-27, they were unable to get anything past Quick. Their power play was much more stagnant in this game finishing 0/5, but they took another five penalties.

Key to the Game:

So, with that being said, let’s look at how this matches up for the Ducks. Anaheim’s main focus should be to improve their special teams on both sides. The Ducks power play looked promising at times against the Arizona Coyotes, but was ultimately unable to get on the score sheet, going 0/4 on the night. However, if Philadelphia continues taking 5+ penalties a night, the Ducks could have a very good chance to build some momentum and get their special teams unit going. The Ducks penalty kill was only successful 50% of the time against Arizona, and 50% against Philadelphia would certainly be less than ideal.

For some reason, the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks have a brewing rivalry that seems to explode when they play each other. We’re talking 5-minute majors, ejections, countless fights, and dirty plays. Maybe this will be the day that John Gibson participates in an NHL GOALIE FIGHT (I’m staying on this train until it happens). For the past couple years, we’ve had moments like this hilarious penalty box, that can only be explained by the fact that these teams must be fighting to see who the superior orange team is. (Anaheim, obviously. Come on. Have you seen those 3rd jerseys? /swoons)

All Eyes On Me:

Flyers to watch in this game are Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere. Simmonds, for the obvious reason that he has three goals in his first two games of the season, and Gostisbehere because he has the ability to direct power plays and lead the offense from the blue line. He tallied three assists in the game against San Jose, so the Ducks need to be careful with penalties, as the Flyers could take advantage of the weakened Ducks penalty kill and run away with it.

