Ducks vs Oilers Game 5 RECAP: OMG THEY DID IT AGAIN

1st Period

After a poor start to Game 4, the Ducks were determined to right their tardiness with an inspired first few shifts. Vermette came close to getting the early lead when he appeared to either fan on the puck or was stick checked before an easy tap in by the side of the net. McDavid had a golden opportunity also when Theodore was too casual with a clear in the slot. Lindholm rang the post on the next shift before Thompson pasted Oilers 3rd pair defenceman Matt Benning which led to a stoppage. Getzlaf finished a check on another Oilers blueliner in Sekera and it seemed the Ducks were upping the physical play or just out to murder defenders.

Getzlaf had a golden breakaway opportunity, but Lucic drew the penalty shot by expressing his love for the Ducks captain through interpretive hugs. Lucic did not feel this warranted a penalty shot for some reason but I guess when your nose is that big it can be hard to see the world through a true based reality.

Getz missed on the penalty shot.

The rest of the period was frenetic as each team battled for some form of momentum. Gibson came up with a huge stop on Mark Letestu from a point black set up while Talbot stopped Getzlaf once again on a 2-1 with Silfverberg. Based on the fact that the Ducks enjoyed 2 powerplays to the Oilers 1 (a stupid penalty taken by Nick Ritchie), I think it is safe to say the Ducks had one of their better opening periods of the series. Shots were 13-7 Ducks after 1 period.

2nd Period

The Hockey Gods returned to their regular scheduled programming as the Ducks gave up an early goal on an unlucky bounce when a broken down Edmonton zone entry resulted in a weird bounce that went straight to Draisitl down low who pocketed it into the empty right side of the net.

1-0 Oilers thanks to that annoying German.

A minute later, Nick Ritchie took another stupid penalty when he left his feet on a hit on Kris Russel in the corner. Fowler was then forced to take another penalty when McDavid was allowed too much room and the Oilers scored on the ensuing 5 on 3.

2-0 Oilers thanks to that annoying German and that hockey McJesus guy.

Five minutes into the second and its all Oilers.

The Ducks managed to get some small consolation offensive chances but the difference maker seemed to be the Oilers were getting their shots on net and getting the bounces, whereas the Ducks were not.

With less than 10 minutes left the Ducks had another offensive push and thought they had a goal back when a high point shot went past Vermette’s raised stick before hitting Ritchie’s equally high stick to redirect past Talbot, but the on-ice call was high stick and the replays confirmed.

Ritchie then decided to mercifully take himself and Zach Kassian out of the game when they dropped the gloves after the TV timeout - the two fought long after the linesmen got between them. They each received 10 and a 5 for the battle.

Maroon cross-checked Perry in the face behind the play and while Perry was down the Oilers skated in on a 4 on 2 which they naturally scored on.

3-0 Oilers annoying german guy, mchockey jesus guy and who the fuck cares we are still paying Maroon to be an annoying asshole.

The Kesler line had one last good shift, but other than that it was a pretty standard ending to what we have all come to know and loathe as the Ducks #2ndPeriodExperience.

3rd Period

The third period began with news of an OT winning goal for Kevin Roy and the Gulls so even if the Ducks did not manage to tie this one - at least the night was not a total loss.

Halfway through the third and still nothing really that inspired from the Ducks. Who could not seem to get any sustained pressure or much more than a perimeter shot on Talbot.

They did get another powerplay thanks to a hook from Draisait,l but didn’t do much with that either.

Rest of the 3rd period - zzzzz

Then with 3:47 left, the Ducks pull Gibson and put in two massive quick goals from the point shots of Getzlaf and Fowler before a huge goal mouth scramble in the dying seconds is finished off by none other than RICKY RAKELL.

3 goals in 3 minutes

Tie game.

OT

The Oilers began OT with a slow rolling push - cycling and keeping the Ducks in their zone. Thankfully, they did not capitalize and as the Ducks regained possession they returned the favor with some high danger scoring chances at the other end.

Then the Oilers bounced back and held some of the Ducks weaker pairings in their own zone. One such concern was Theodore looking more than a little shaky as the Oilers buzzed the Ducks net.

At the ten-minute mark the Oilers had a scoring opportunity when Nugent-Hopkins shook his check via a very obvious pick set by Pouliot which the refs let fly.

With four minutes left in the first overtime, Milan Lucic got caught coming off the bench too early and the Ducks were given a powerplay for the too many men infraction. The Oilers killed the penalty.

2OT

The Ducks had the first 5 shots on goal in the 2nd OT including a 4-2 rush that Montour mishandled at the moment of truth.

Less than a minute later a determined Anaheim drive led to a pass in front from Getzlaf to a streaking “SCOREY” PERRY who out waited Talbot to tuck it around him on the right side.

YAAAAASSS QUEEEN

3-2 series lead - Game 6 Sunday in Edmonton.