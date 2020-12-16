Albin Sundsvik named to Team Sweden 2021 WJC roster

The Anaheim Ducks are tied for third-most prospects heading into the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship, with six total prospects across three teams. The team has the biggest presence on Team USA, where four players — Jackson LaCombe, Henry Thrun, Sam Colangelo and Trevor Zegras — will represent. Top defensive prospect Jamie Drysdale will suit up for Team Canada.

Center Albin Sundsvik, drafted in the sixth round (160 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, will also play in the top men’s juniors tournament later this month. He is the latest-drafted Ducks prospect to play in this year’s tournament.

The 19-year-old Sundsvik has spent this season so far playing in the SHL, Sweden’s top-tier men’s league, despite still having juniors eligibility. He played the majority of last season in the SHL, as well, having made his debut in the league in the 2018-19 season. This will be his first year in the under-20 level at World Juniors, having previously repsented at the under-18 level in 2019.

Team Sweden’s roster includes seven players who are draft-eligible in 2021 and just six returning members of the 2020 team, who won bronze. The Detroit Red Wings lead the Team Sweden roster with five prospects, including 2020 fourth-overall pick, Lucas Raymond.

The full roster is listed below.

TEAM SWEDEN 2021

Forwards

Oscar Bjerselius (2021 draft eligible)

Arvid Costmar (Vancouver Canucks, 2019)

Noel Gunler (Carolina Hurricanes, 2020)

Emil Heineman (Florida Panthers, 2020)

Simon Holmstrom (New York Islanders, 2019)

Alexander Holtz* (New Jersey Devils, 2020)

Oskar Kvist (2021 draft eligible)

Theodor Niederbach (Detroit Red Wings, 2020)

Zion Nybeck (Carolina Hurricanes, 2020)

Oskar Olausson (2021 draft eligible)

Lucas Raymond* (Detroit Red Wings, 2020)

Elmer Soderblom (Detroit Red Wings, 2019)

Albin Sundsvik (Anaheim Ducks, 2020)

Jonathan Wikstrom (2021 draft eligible)

Defenders

Emil Andrae (Philadelphia Flyers, 2020)

Gustav Berglund (Detroit Red Wings, 2019)

Tobias Bjornfot* (Los Angeles Kings, 2019)

Alex Brannstam (2021 draft eligible)

Philip Broberg* (Edmonton Oilers, 2019)

Ludvig Hedstrom (2021 draft eligible)

Albert Johansson (Detroit Red Wings, 2019)

Victor Soderstrom* (Arizona Coyotes, 2019)

Goaltenders

Hugo Alnefelt* (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2019)

Calle Clang (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2020)

Jesper Wallstedt (2021 draft eligible)

* — denotes returning player from 2020 WJC