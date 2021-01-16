Duck Tales: Ducks sign Ben Hutton to one-year deal

Ben Hutton has earned a contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Just a few days ago, the team signed the left-handed shot defender to a Professional Try-Out agreement. Following an injury to Brendan Guhle and Christian Djoos being claimed by the Detroit Red Wings on the waiver wire, suddenly Anaheim was looking shaky on the left side.

A longtime member of the Canucks organization, Hutton’s last contract was one-year, $1.5 million with the Los Angeles Kings. His one-year deal with the Ducks is a $950,000 cap hit, with no bonuses and the same salary in the minors. The 27-year-old has totaled 86 points (15 goals, 71 assists) in 341 NHL games.

Read my previous analysis of Hutton and more linked below.

On the Pond

Related Ducks sign defender Ben Hutton to PTO

Anaheim Ducks Sign Defenceman Ben Hutton [Last Word On Sports]

Ducks’ youngest players listened, learned and produced in season opener [LA Daily News]

Observations from the Ducks’ season-opening loss to the Knights [The Athletic]

Around the World

Hurricanes’ Staal, Jets’ Forsberg among players added to NHL’s COVID list [Sportsnet]

‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Ralph Macchio Salutes NHL’s Washington Capitals Homage [Deadline]

Vitek Vanacek wins first NHL game, gets shaving-cream pie to the face [RMNB]

Another Dallas Stars game postponed because of COVID-19; NHL reshuffles schedule [USA Today]

NHL arena rankings: Rate your home rink and see how it stacks up [The Athletic]

In Kirill Kaprizov, a new NHL star has been born [Sportsnet]

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule