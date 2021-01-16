Duck Tales: Ducks sign Ben Hutton to one-year deal

Ben Hutton has earned a contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
Just a few days ago, the team signed the left-handed shot defender to a Professional Try-Out agreement. Following an injury to Brendan Guhle and Christian Djoos being claimed by the Detroit Red Wings on the waiver wire, suddenly Anaheim was looking shaky on the left side.
A longtime member of the Canucks organization, Hutton’s last contract was one-year, $1.5 million with the Los Angeles Kings. His one-year deal with the Ducks is a $950,000 cap hit, with no bonuses and the same salary in the minors. The 27-year-old has totaled 86 points (15 goals, 71 assists) in 341 NHL games.
Read my previous analysis of Hutton and more linked below.
1/16/2019: #NHLducks trade @_themagicbullet to @Penguins for @dgrant57. pic.twitter.com/P2HQgHsMxR— Today in Anaheim Ducks history (@AnaDucksHistory) January 16, 2021
Scores & Recaps
- Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Philadelphia Flyers 5
- Chicago Blackhawks 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 5
- Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 5
- Washington Capitals 2, Buffalo Sabres 1
- St. Louis Blues 0, Colorado Avalanche 8
On the Schedule
- Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on NHLN, SN, MSG+, NESN
- San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 1 PT/4 ET on NHLN, SN, MSG+, NESN
- New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 4 PT/7 ET on MSG, MSG+
- Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers, 4 PT/7 ET on NHLN, CITY, SNE, SNW, SNP, TVAS
- Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 4 PT/7 ET on FS-D+, FS-CR
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 4 PT/7 ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, TVAS2
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators, 5 PT/8 ET on ESPN+, FS-TN, FS-O
- Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 6 PT/9 ET on FS-W, FS-N, FS-WI
- Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights, 7 PT/10 ET on ATTSN-RM, PRIME, FS-SD
- Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 7 PT/10 ET on NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS2