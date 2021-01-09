Christian Djoos claimed off waivers by Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have claimed defender Christian Djoos off waivers on Saturday. The Anaheim Ducks place Djoos, along with eight other players, on waivers Friday morning. Djoos is the only Ducks player who did not clear waivers.

The 26-year-old Djoos was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round (195 overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. After playing in juniors and the top-tier men’s league in his home country of Sweden, Djoos joined the Hersey Bears of the AHL in 2015. He made his NHL debut with the Capitals during the 2017-18 season, playing in 63 games his rookie year. From 2018 though, he failed to hold an NHL roster spot and at the 2020 Trade Deadline, was sent to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for 23-year-old forward Daniel Sprong.

In May, Djoos signed a one-year contract extension worth $1 million. It’s not much in cap relief for the cap-strapped Ducks, and they’re losing a cheap and decent defender. The organization is likely hoping 31-year-old Kodie Curran — who is still waivers exempt for this season — can fill out the bottom of their D-corps. Curran is on a two-year, $2 million contract. The undrafted defender played in the SHL for the last two seasons, and was over a point per game player in 2019-20 with 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) in 48 games.